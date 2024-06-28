Man arrested in connection to overdose death in Georgetown: WCSO

article

A man was arrested in connection to an overdose death in Georgetown, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

WCSO said on June 20, a 47-year-old woman was found dead after a suspected overdose in the 50000 block of Eagle Trace Drive in Georgetown.

A search warrant was executed shortly after the woman's death.

Six people were arrested on drug-related charges, including Benjamin Klingler, the owner of the house. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Previously, Klingler had been out on bond and on probation after a narcotics search warrant had been conducted in March 2023. At that time, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.