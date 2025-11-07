New Braunfels man arrested, charged after four-hour standoff with police

The Brief New Braunfels man charged after barricaded subject call Friday morning Police initially responded to reports of an armed individual making threats Officers attempted to negotiate with him for over four hours before SWAT entered the home to arrest him



A New Braunfels man has been charged after he barricaded himself inside a home for hours on Friday morning.

What we know:

33-year-old Mark Joseph Freaney is facing a second-degree felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

New Braunfels police responded to a home on Porter Street around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7 about reports of an armed individual making threats.

Officers were able to briefly speak with the male suspect before he went inside the home and refused to cooperate.

NBPD's SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams were called in and investigators determined an assault had happened, so search and arrest warrants were obtained.

Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect, identified as Freaney, for over four hours, and at around 12:30 p.m., SWAT entered the home and arrested him.

No one else was inside the home and there were no injuries to officers or civilians. This is believed to an isolated incident with no additional threats to the community.

What you can do:

The public is asked to avoid the area while investigators remain on scene.