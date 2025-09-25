New details over alleged ‘fight culture’ in Weiss High School’s baseball program

The Brief New details have come out regarding the alleged "fighting culture" in the baseball program at Weiss HS Other parents and students have given their sides of the story The district maintains it is aware of both incidents, and they believe the boys engaged in "mutual combat"



There are new details about a series of fights caught on camera at Weiss High School in Pflugerville.

The backstory:

After FOX 7 Austin's initial report, a group of parents and players came to the defense of the school’s baseball program after it was accused of having a "fight culture."

On Tuesday, Weiss High School parent Katie Khabbaz said her son was bullied back in April.

A video captured on campus showed her son getting punched in the face multiple times by another student.

Despite Khabbaz’s belief that her son was just defending himself, the school issued equal punishments for both boys.

The other side:

On Wednesday, FOX 7 received another video from the other student’s father. He claims his son was the actual victim.

In the new video, both boys were seen shoving each other before exchanging blows. The boy’s father says this fight happened just a day before the initial fight shown on Tuesday. The father claims his son was bullied by Khabbaz’s son.

A similar sentiment was backed by another player in an email saying in part:

"The student in the video that received the punch had been using racial slurs and fat shaming the other student for a long period of time."

The district maintains it is aware of both incidents, and they believe the boys engaged in "mutual combat."

FOX 7 also received emails from players who praised the baseball program and its coaches.