New details on what led up to deadly San Marcos shooting; 1 suspect still at large

The San Marcos police chief provided new details about what led up to a deadly shooting in San Marcos this past weekend.

Police said two people were killed, one person was arrested, and they are searching for one more suspect.

New details in deadly shooting

What they're saying:

Jeremiah Jayden Tobias, 19, is behind bars in the Hays County Jail for the deadly shooting in San Marcos on Saturday, July 19. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

"I am thankful to report that the alleged shooter is in custody for two counts of capital murder and one charge of aggravated assault," said San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, a fight broke out in the downtown square outside a bar near San Antonio and Guadalupe Streets.

Jermiah Jayden Tobias | Credit: San Marcos Police Department

One of the victims who was killed in the shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Anthony Barrera. Barrera was reportedly dating a married woman whom he met at a bar there that night.

"The woman's husband came to the bar and confronted him," said Standridge. "This continued outside and onto the sidewalk."

While the husband and boyfriend were fighting, a third person got involved and punched Barrera several times in the face. But the situation escalated when a fourth person jumped in and tried to steal the necklace Barrera was wearing.

"The victim realized [the necklace was being stolen] and stopped fighting the husband and began fighting this fourth person," said Standridge.

The fourth person has been identified as 19-year-old Avery Saul Bowman Jr. Police have obtained a capital murder warrant for his arrest.

"A capital murder is committed in the course of committing or attempting to commit kidnapping, burglary, or robbery," said Standridge.

Bowman has a criminal background, including unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

"We have already seized numerous firearms, and it is our hope to safely apprehend 19-year-old Avery Bowman," said Standridge.

Police believe Bowman and Tobias were there together. So when Barrera and Bowman started to fight each other, police said, Tobias then fired several shots, hitting three people.

"Based on video evidence, we believe this handgun had an altered trigger, thus allowing for automatic gunfire," said Standridge. "We believe eight rounds were discharged."

Avery Saul Bowman Jr. | Credit: San Marcos Police Department

Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene and 20-year-old Alek Pacheco was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"The second victim, we believe, was actually known to the shooter and possibly even a distant family member," said Standridge.

A third person was grazed by a bullet while walking down the street and was treated for minor injuries.

Four people were detained at the scene, and Tobias was identified as the suspect.

"We learned that our alleged shooter, Jeremiah Tobias, was alerted by neighbors that SWAT and police were approaching through the neighborhood," said Standridge. "He fled on foot and was eventually picked up by a family member."

Tobias was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Records show he was out on bond for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on July 5.

"His bond is set at $1,650,000," said Standridge.

Bowman has not been captured.

What you can do:

Contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Use caution, as the suspect in this case has a history of possessing firearms.