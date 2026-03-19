Texas launches $13 million low-cost spay and neuter program

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The Brief The TxSNP initiative provides low-cost spay and neuter services for dogs and cats across urban and rural counties. Funding supports surgeries for pets owned by Texans, as well as animals in the care of rescues and government agencies. Grants were awarded to 38 clinics and non-profits to ensure high-volume, professional veterinary coverage throughout the state.



The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has launched a new statewide initiative to provide low-cost spay and neuter services for dogs and cats, backed by $13 million in legislative funding.

Texas launches $13 million pilot program:

Big picture view:

The two-year pilot program, known as the Texas Spay and Neuter Program (TxSNP), awarded grant funds to 38 veterinarians to conduct sterilization procedures across both urban and rural communities. The department selected these providers from a pool of 119 applications submitted from across the state.

To qualify for the program, awardees were required to demonstrate an ability to provide high-volume, high-quality, and low-cost services. Additionally, all selected entities must employ or subcontract a veterinarian with extensive sterilization experience who has been licensed by the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for at least one year.

(Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The veterinarian will be reimbursed $300 per spay and $250 per neuter for dogs, and $200 per spay and $125 per neuter for cats.

Eligible populations for these services include pets owned by Texas residents, as well as animals currently in the custody of rescue organizations, shelters, and governmental agencies, such as animal control departments.

Funding was distributed to a diverse group of providers, including animal shelters, veterinary clinics, non-profit organizations, and governmental agencies. Coverage spans a vast portion of the state, with vendors serving a wide range of counties:

North Texas: Organizations like Noah's Paw Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of North Texas cover heavily populated areas including Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties.

South Texas: People Assisting Animal Control and Beeville Veterinary Hospital serve coastal and southern regions such as Nueces, Bee, and San Patricio counties.

West Texas: Groups including Companions Humane Society and Fix West Texas provide services to expansive areas including Midland, Ector, and El Paso counties.

Central Texas: Feralife and the Hill Country Animal League offer coverage for Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties, among others.

Texas Spay & Neuter Pilot Program Awardee Location and Coverage Area

Beyond controlling the animal population, DSHS officials noted that these procedures reduce health risks to humans and can lower the risk of cancer and other diseases in pets. Research indicates that spayed and neutered animals typically live longer lives.

The TxSNP operates alongside the existing Texas Animal Friendly Program, which supports low-cost surgeries through the sale of specialty "Animal Friendly" Texas license plates.The following locations and contractors are participating in the Texas Spay and Neuter Program (TxSNP) for the 2026 season:

Andrews County: Fix West Texas

Angelina County: Humane Heroes, City of Lufkin Animal Services

Aransas County: People Assisting Animal Control, Humane Heroes

Archer County: Wilbarger Humane Society

Atascosa County: Wilson County Area Alliance

Austin County: Petset, Columbus Animal Clinic

Bandera County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center, Friend's Veterinary Clinic PLLC

Bastrop County: Feralife, Humane Heroes

Baylor County: Wilbarger Humane Society

Bee County: People Assisting Animal Control, Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Bell County: Feralife, Humane Heroes, Little Veterinary Services, Gatesville Animal Clinic, Animal Birth Control Clinic

Bexar County: Wilson County Area Alliance, Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter, Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Humane Heroes

Blanco County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc.

Borden County: Second Chance Dog Rescue

Bosque County: Heavenly Purrsuits Rescue, Gatesville Animal Clinic, Animal Birth Control Clinic

Brazoria County: Brazoria County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Jenni's Rescue Ranch

Brazos County: Humane Heroes

Brewster County: Operation Kindness, Companions Humane Society

Burnet County: Feralife

Caldwell County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Humane Heroes, FWZGWC PLLC dba Guadalupe Valley Veterinary Clinic

Cameron County: Operation Kindness

Chambers County: Petset, Beaumont Pets Alive

Cherokee County: SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

Childress County: Wilbarger Humane Society

Collin County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Colorado County: Petset, Columbus Animal Clinic

Comal County: Wilson County Area Alliance, Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Humane Heroes

Coryell County: Humane Heroes, Gatesville Animal Clinic, Animal Birth Control Clinic

Crockett County: Companions Humane Society

Crosby County: Raider Vets Inc., Kat's Alley Cats

Culberson County: Companions Humane Society

Dallas County: Humane Society of North Texas, Operation Kindness, Noah's Paw Animal Rescue, Humane Heroes

Denton County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Ector County: Companions Humane Society, Raider Vets Inc., Fix West Texas

Edwards County: Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center, Friend's Veterinary Clinic PLLC

Ellis County: Heavenly Purrsuits Rescue, Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

El Paso County: Operation Kindness, Companions Humane Society, Humane Society of El Paso

Falls County: Animal Birth Control Clinic

Fayette County: Columbus Animal Clinic

Fisher County: Second Chance Dog Rescue

Floyd County: Raider Vets Inc., Kat's Alley Cats

Foard County: Wilbarger Humane Society

Fort Bend County: Petset, Citizens for Animal Protection, Columbus Animal Clinic, Humane Heroes

Galveston County: Petset, Humane Heroes

Gillespie County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Humane Heroes, Friend's Veterinary Clinic PLLC

Goliad County: Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Gonzales County: FWZGWC PLLC dba Guadalupe Valley Veterinary Clinic

Grayson County: Operation Kindness, Humane Heroes

Gregg County: Humane Heroes, SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

Grimes County: Operation Pets Alive

Guadalupe County: Wilson County Area Alliance, Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter, Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., FWZGWC PLLC dba Guadalupe Valley Veterinary Clinic

Hale County: Raider Vets Inc., Kat's Alley Cats

Hamilton County: Gatesville Animal Clinic

Hardeman County: Wilbarger Humane Society

Hardin County: Beaumont Pets Alive

Harris County: Petset, Citizens for Animal Protection, Operation Kindness, Operation Pets Alive, Humane Heroes

Hays County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Humane Heroes

Henderson County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue, Humane Heroes, SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

Hidalgo County: People Assisting Animal Control, Humane Heroes, Palm Valley Animal Society, Paws Fur Help, Inc

Hill County: Heavenly Purrsuits Rescue, Animal Birth Control Clinic

Hockley County: Raider Vets Inc., Kat's Alley Cats

Hood County: Heavenly Purrsuits Rescue, Humane Heroes

Hunt County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Hudspeth County: Companions Humane Society

Jasper County: Beaumont Pets Alive

Jeff Davis County: Companions Humane Society

Jefferson County: Humane Heroes, Beaumont Pets Alive

Jim Wells County: People Assisting Animal Control

Johnson County: Heavenly Purrsuits Rescue, Humane Society of North Texas, Operation Kindness, Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Jones County: Companions Humane Society

Karnes County: Wilson County Area Alliance, Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter, Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Kaufman County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Kendall County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc.

Kerr County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Friend's Veterinary Clinic PLLC

Kimble County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Friend's Veterinary Clinic PLLC

Kinney County: Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center

Kleberg County: People Assisting Animal Control

Lamb County: Raider Vets Inc., Kat's Alley Cats

Lampasas County: Humane Heroes, Gatesville Animal Clinic

Lavaca County: FWZGWC PLLC dba Guadalupe Valley Veterinary Clinic

Lee County: Feralife

Liberty County: Petset, Operation Pets Alive, Beaumont Pets Alive

Limestone County: Animal Birth Control Clinic

Live Oak County: Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Lubbock County: Raider Vets Inc., Second Chance Dog Rescue, Kat's Alley Cats, Lubbock Animal Services

Lynn County: Raider Vets Inc., Kat's Alley Cats

Martin County: Fix West Texas

Maverick County: Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center

McLennan County: Humane Heroes, Gatesville Animal Clinic, Animal Birth Control Clinic

McMullen County: Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Medina County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Humane Heroes, Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center

Midland County: Companions Humane Society, Fix West Texas, City of Midland-Animal Services

Milam County: Feralife, Humane Heroes, Little Veterinary Services

Mitchell County: Second Chance Dog Rescue

Montgomery County: Petset, Operation Kindness, Operation Pets Alive

Nolan County: Second Chance Dog Rescue

Nueces County: People Assisting Animal Control, Operation Kindness

Orange County: Beaumont Pets Alive

Palo Pinto County: Humane Heroes

Parker County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Pecos County: Companions Humane Society

Presidio County: Companions Humane Society

Reagan County: Companions Humane Society

Real County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center, Friend's Veterinary Clinic PLLC

Reeves County: Companions Humane Society

Refugio County: People Assisting Animal Control, Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Rockwall County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Runnels County: Companions Humane Society

Rusk County: SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

San Jacinto County: Petset, Operation Pets Alive

San Patricio County: People Assisting Animal Control, Beeville Veterinary Hospital

Scurry County: Second Chance Dog Rescue

Smith County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue, Humane Heroes, SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

Somervell County: Operation Kindness

Sutton County: Companions Humane Society

Swisher County: Raider Vets Inc.

Tarrant County: Heavenly Purrsuits Rescue, Humane Society of North Texas, Operation Kindness, Noah's Paw Animal Rescue, Humane Heroes

Taylor County: All Kind Animal Initiative

Terrell County: Companions Humane Society

Terry County: Raider Vets Inc., Kat's Alley Cats

Tom Green County: Companions Humane Society

Travis County: Feralife, Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Humane Heroes

Tyler County: Humane Heroes

Upton County: Companions Humane Society

Upshur County: SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

Uvalde County: Hill Country Animal League S.P.C.A. Inc., Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center

Val Verde County: Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center

Van Zandt County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue, SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

Victoria County: Humane Heroes

Walker County: Operation Pets Alive

Waller County: Petset, Citizens for Animal Protection, Operation Pets Alive

Ward County: Companions Humane Society

Webb County: Humane Heroes

Wharton County: Petset, Columbus Animal Clinic

Wichita County: Wilbarger Humane Society

Wilbarger County: Wilbarger Humane Society

Willacy County: People Assisting Animal Control

Williamson County: Feralife, Humane Heroes, Little Veterinary Services

Wilson County: Wilson County Area Alliance, Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter

Winkler County: Companions Humane Society

Wise County: Noah's Paw Animal Rescue

Wood County: SPCA of East Texas, Inc.

Yoakum County: Raider Vets Inc.

Young County: Humane Heroes

Zavala County: Southwest Texas Veterinary Medical Center