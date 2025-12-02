New emergency room opens to address growing health needs in Manor

The Brief Manor is on the grow Tuesday marked a ribbon cutting ceremony for new emergency care clinic More projects in the works and more big announcements in store for 2026



Manor is a city on the grow, now with a new emergency care clinic.

A congested US 290 may be a big part of Manor’s identity, but as traffic passed by on Tuesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony signaled a new look for this fast-growing town.

What they're saying:

A new emergency center built by St David’s Healthcare officially opens on Wednesday. The facility will accept patients around the clock and is fully staffed and fully equipped. It compliments St. David's urgent care facility built back in 2023.

"This Emergency Center is an investment in Manor’s future," said St David’s Medical Center CEO Todd Steward.

The facility is a win-win for Manor and St David’s.

"It relieves pressure on our main emergency department, because we’re able to look at patients that travel from surrounding communities into our main facilities and so when we see a big pocket of people accessing our emergency services, that gives us an indication that might be a place we want to expand and place a footprint or flag in that community," said Steward.

St David's spent a little more than $15 million building its new emergency center. Manor’s mayor, Dr. Chris Harvey, described the center as a partnership that will save lives during the ceremony.

"It’s an excellent opportunity to show what can happen if people with like-minded vision choose to put politics to the side, profits to the side, and actually talk. What’s best for people. Amazing things can happen," said Mayor Harvey.

More changes coming to address growing needs

Dig deeper:

Mayor Harvey told FOX 7 Austin that city leaders are trying to catch up with the growing needs of this growing town.

"It’s been a beautiful opportunity and a beautiful challenge," said Harvey.

The construction of a new H-E-B grocery store was celebrated earlier this year. More big announcements are expected in 2026 with projects in the works regarding roads, water and community facilities like a rec center and new library.

The mayor admits affordability remains a concern.

"There is a long list of needs that the city has and we have them all on the table and we know if we only address one at a time we’re going to drop the ball somewhere else we’re working to address tomorrow right now," said Harvey.

The right now is how the new ER factors into Manor’s public safety plans, according to Police Chief Ryan Phipps.

"This is definitely an answer to one of those prayers we need healthcare. We need access to emergency services," said Chief Phipps.

The Chief, who has been in Manor for nearly 20 years, told FOX 7 Austin a new motor unit is coming to help manage traffic. Other expansions are also planned.

"We just added our first crime analyst, which we never had, but there are so many different units to come as we grow, professional staff outside of just continuing to add law enforcement, the expectation for the community is that we handle stuff in house that we normally have handed off to somebody else," said Chief Phipps.

Local perspective:

The buildings in the old town district of Manor were built when this was a small farming community.

"They did have a hospital at one time, but that burned down where the old downtown Manor was," said Sam Samaripa.

Samaripa and his wife Rosemary have deep roots in this part of Texas and have witnessed the big changes here.

"Oh wow, that’s crazy because where the Walmart is that’s where my grandfather‘s farm used to be. He had his fields there to see that it’s unbelievable." said Rosemary Samaripa.