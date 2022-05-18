New photos show Texas inmate on morning of escape from prison bus

article

Officials released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez on Wednesday as the search continues for the inmate who escaped from a bus nearly a week ago in Leon County.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

MORE: $50,000 reward offered to find Texas capital murder inmate who escaped while being transported

Lopez, 46, escaped on May 12 while he was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment, TDCJ says.

Photos released Wednesday show the inmate being escorted to the prison bus on the morning of the escape.

Officials say he was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designated for high-risk inmates, due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status.

According to TDCJ, Lopez got out of his restraints, cut through the expanded metal, crawled out through the bottom of the cage, and attacked the driver.

MORE: Texas authorities use horse, canine teams to search for escaped inmate

Officials say Lopez stabbed the driver in the hand with an unknown object.

The officer and the inmate got out of the bus, and a second officer got out from the back of the bus.

According to TDCJ, the inmate got back on the bus and started driving down the road.

The officers fired shots at the inmate and shot a rear tire, disabling the bus, TDCJ says. The bus traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway. Officials say Lopez exited the bus and ran into the woods off of Highway 7.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Lopez is approximately 6’0" feet tall and 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing white clothing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.