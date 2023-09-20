New poll shows Trump pulling even with Biden in hypothetical 2024 rematch

A new poll shows that in a hypothetical Election Day rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the two would be tied for votes.

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that if the election were held today, both candidates would win 44% of registered voters — a marked dip for Biden and a tick upward for Trump amid his barrage of legal trouble. Another 7% remain undecided and 4% say they would not vote at all.

In last month’s Yahoo News/YouGov poll , Biden led Trump 47% to 41%. But the former president’s poll numbers have since risen, despite facing a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases. The survey of 1,636 U.S. adults was done from Sept. 14 to 18.

But things could look different for Trump if he were convicted of a serious crime, the survey revealed. Only about a quarter of Americans (26%) believe that if Trump is convicted of a serious crime he should be able to serve as president.

That number jumps to 53% when looking at the Republican party and about a third of Republican voters (35%) say they would still vote for Trump even if he were convicted. If he were not convicted of any crimes, that number would be up at 59% for the former president.

If Trump were convicted, Biden’s chances of winning would only increase slightly to 47%.

Biden’s popularity has taken a hit recently as voters have expressed concern about his age and mental fitness. Biden, who is 80 years old, would be walking out of the White House in January 2029 at age 85 if he were re-elected.

Trump who is 77 years old, would be 81 by the time the November 2028 election rolls around. They are the two oldest candidates in the running.

It’s a tough question that several lawmakers are facing right now: are they just too old?

It’s one of the few issues that the American public seems to agree on. A recent AP-NORC poll shows that 77% of Americans believe Biden is too old to serve and 51% say Trump is too old to serve.

The same poll showed that when asked about the first word that comes to mind when they think of each candidate, 26% of all adults connected "old/outdated/aging/elderly" with Biden while 27% associated "liar/dishonesty/untrustworthy" and "corrupt/criminal/crooked" with Trump.

So while Biden’s age seems to be a major concern among voters, Trump still has those criminal indictments hanging over his campaign.

While there’s no doubt a lot can and likely will change in the run-up to November 2024, it’s sure to be a contentious election cycle for both of these front runners.

CHECK OUT THE FULL YAHOO NEWS/YOUGOV POLL