Covid cases increasing in every state, Texas listed among the highest in a new study

By Annita Hamilton Freeman
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 26 Houston

Texas - With new reports indicating the resurgence of COVID-19 and the emergence of a new strain of cases, several states have witnessed a significant rise in individuals opting to stay home and reporting sick.

An independent financial news and opinion website 24/7 Tempo collected data showing how bad COVID cases are in every state.  

New COVID variant found in Texas

A new COVID variant called B.A.2.86 has been found in Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this variant may have more ability to cause breakthrough infections than previous strains. FOX's Grif Jenkins reports we'll soon have a new booster to help protect us as cases surge in the Fall.

24/7 Tempo said, "To determine the states where COVID-19 is the worst right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on recent COVID-19 hospital admissions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents during the week of Aug. 20-26, 2023".       

Texas listed #12 on the list beating states such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania. According to 24/7, southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama have higher rates of new weekly admissions, total admissions, deaths, and test positivity. 

24/7 Tempo data collected for COVID cases in Texas:  

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Aug. 20-26, 2023: 5.5 per 100,000 (1638 total)
> Total COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug.1, 2020: 2,015.1 per 100,000 (17th highest)
> Total COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 340.3 per 100,000 (24th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 20.8% (the highest)

States were ranked based on the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents for the week of August 20-26, 2023.

24/7 Tempo reported that the data was compiled from the CDC's total number of registered COVID-19 hospital admissions since August 1, 2020, as well as the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 since January 2020. A positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was also included in their study for the week of Aug. 20-26, 2023. 

You can check out the entire list showing all 50 states ranked here. 