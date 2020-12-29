NFL player to be paid in bitcoin

article

In May 2019 NFL player Russell Okung tweeted "Pay me in Bitcoin" and now that appears to be happening.

The Carolina Pathers tackle will receive half of his $13 million salary in the cryptocurrency.

The arrangement comes by way of bitcoin startup Zap, according to industry site coindesk.

The company's Strike product will apparently receive a direct deposit from the Carolina Panthers and it will be converted to bitcoin.

Okung has been a long-time proponent of bitcoin and encourages other professional athletes to embrace it as a way to give them economic power.

Advertisement

Okung, 32, was the sixth overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks and won a Super Bowl with the team in the 2013 season. He has also played for the Los Angeles Chargers.