Nike reportedly suspends endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson amid lawsuits

article

Nike says the company has suspended its partnership with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, FOX Business reports.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement provided to FOX Business.

RELATED: 22nd lawsuit filed against Houston Texas QB Deshaun Watson

Twenty-two civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson in which women accuse him of assault and harassment during massage sessions.

The women were all identified as Jane Does in the lawsuits, but two of the women were identified during a press conference on Tuesday.

The first woman to file a lawsuit spoke publicly for the first time during the press conference.

Advertisement

RELATED: Massage therapist speaks publicly about lawsuit against Deshaun Watson

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin previously called the allegations "meritless".

Last week, the Houston Police Department said a criminal complaint had been filed with their department concerning Watson. They did not provide further details.

RELATED: Criminal complaint filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Houston police say

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women who filed the lawsuits, said at least two women provided statements to the police without his involvement.

Following the press conference on Tuesday, the NFL said in a statement, "The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously. Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter."