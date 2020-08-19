Nike to release new UT Austin inspired sneaker

UT Austin fans can now support their favorite college team from head to toe, literally.

On Thursday, August 20, sneaker giant Nike will release a UT Austin inspired sneaker to commemorate the 16th annual "College Colors Day."

The sneaker, a Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, will feature a Longhorns logo as well as the college's iconic colors.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

"Despite the uncertainty around college football, the 16th annual College Colors Day holiday will take place on Friday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day Weekend) and will serve as a moment to unify all fans by wearing college colors together," a spokesperson for the company wrote.

The sneaker, available for both men and women, priced at $129.99, will be available at DICK’S Sporting Goods, other retailers, and online.