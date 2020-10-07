NJ postal worker accused of throwing away election ballots

A mail carrier in New Jersey was arrested on Wednesday for discarding a large amount of mail, including general election ballots.

Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of U.S. Postal Service worker Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny.

Authorities claim approximately 1,875 pieces of mail he was supposed to deliver – including 627 pieces of first-class, 873 pieces of standard class, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots destined for residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education – were recovered from dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange on Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 5, 2020.

The mail has been sent back out for delivery after copies were made for evidence.

Beauchene faces one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail. He was scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Newark federal court.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.