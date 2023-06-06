No injuries reported following shots fired call in Pflugerville

No injuries were reported after a shots fired call in Pflugerville, police said.

Pflugerville police said around 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 1225 Town Center Dr.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at (512) 990-6731 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates