No Super Bowl parade at Walt Disney World this year

It's been a Disney tradition to host the annual Super Bowl parade with the MVP as fans cheer throughout the park.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will be skipped this year. But Disney will keep one tradition for fans to enjoy and to celebrate Super Bowl weekend.

"Although Walt Disney World won’t host the annual Super Bowl parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park this year, Disney will continue the time-honored tradition of featuring the Super Bowl star player in the iconic 'I’m Going to Disney World!' commercial on Sunday night," Disney Parks Blog reported.

The commercial will air after Sunday's game. The long-running Super Bowl tradition was created by Disney in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following the team’s Super Bowl victory.

This year, it will either feature a player from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Disney says it hopes to bring back the beloved traditions next year, including letting football and Disney fans see and cheer on their favorite player in the park.

