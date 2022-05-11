Nonprofits can apply for grant funding in Georgetown for 2022-23 fiscal year
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The City of Georgetown is now accepting nonprofit applications for grant funding for the next fiscal year.
Eligible nonprofits can apply by June 8 at 5 p.m. for Strategic Partnerships for Community Services grant funding for the City’s 2022-23 Fiscal Year, which begins Oct. 1.
Funding decisions will be made by the City Council in compliance with the policy and funding guidelines subject to the availability of funds, says the city. Grants will be awarded in a range from $10,000 to $50,000.
The Strategic Partnerships for Community Services Advisory Board, appointed by City Council, will review the applications received. The board will then make funding recommendations to council for potential approval, says the city.
Applicants can mail or hand-deliver their completed application to:
City of Georgetown
Strategic Partnerships for Community Services Grant Funding
Attn: Shirley J. Rinn
City Hall
P.O. Box 409
808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.
Georgetown, TX 78627-0409
Applicants can also submit via email. Incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.
Applications, supplemental materials, and more information is on the City website.