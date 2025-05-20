Parents of nonverbal girl found in apartment complex leasing office located: sheriff

article

The Brief Five-year-old girl found in leasing office of apartment complex in Austin Williamson County Sheriff's Office says her parents have been located



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the parents of a five-year-old found at an apartment complex's leasing office have been found.

WCSO reported her parents were located in an updated Facebook post at 12:45 p.m. May 20.

What they're saying:

"We’re happy to report that the child’s parents have been located. Thank you to everyone who shared the post and assisted us in identifying her—your help made all the difference," said the sheriff's office in the updated post.

The backstory:

WCSO says that at around 10:29 a.m. May 20, deputies responded to a report of a found child at the leasing office of Copperline at Village Oaks, located at 9815 Copper Creek Drive in Austin, just off US 183 and Hymeadow Drive.

The child is about five years old, nonverbal and about 3 feet tall.

She was found about five minutes before 911 was called and no parent or guardian have been found in the area.

The Austin Police Department were also notified and, according to WCSO, has not received any related missing child reports.