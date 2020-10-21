Normal operations resuming at Texas State following gas leak

Normal operations are resuming at Texas State University following a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

The university says that the San Marcos Fire Department has given the all-clear and Jowers Hall and the University Events Center are both open.

All surrounding streets are open for normal traffic flow. Gas crews remain on-site to continue repairs, says the university.

The leak prompted the evacuation of the University Events Center and Jowers Hall. The Texas State University Police Department put up the alert on Twitter, saying the leak is located directly behind the Outdoor Rec Center in Sewell Park.

