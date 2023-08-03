APD investigates after man pulls gun out on victim demanding money in North Austin

Image 1 of 5 ▼ APD is searching for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Photo courtesy: Austin Police Department

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery in North Austin.

Police said on July 19, around 7:04 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at the GAMA Wholesale located at 8801 Research Boulevard.

A suspect entered the building at closing, pulled out a handgun and held it against the victim’s back while he demanded money.

The suspect used a BMX-style bicycle to leave after the crime, and was last seen heading north on Northgate Boulevard.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.