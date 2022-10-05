Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin.

Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect then left the bank with the cash.

The suspect is described as a Black man, around 5’9'- 6’0' tall, has a thin build and is around the age of mid 20s to early 30s.

He was last seen wearing orange long sleeve shirt, white surgical mask, dark shaded sunglasses, brown beanie, khaki pants, work boots

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.