North Austin business burglarized three times in six months

The owners of a North Austin business are frustrated after experiencing multiple break-ins.

Borderless European Market, which is located in a shopping center off Parmer Ln., has been broken into three times in the past six months.

The first time occurred in February. This weekend, the store was broken into early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning.

The burglars can be seen on surveillance footage inside the store wearing masks, hoodies and baseball caps. Each time, they enter through the front by breaking the glass.

"There was a company that came out the day before and we called them again and they’re like, 'Oh perfect we have the size glass that you ordered the other time,' and they just replaced it again this morning," said Taras Klitchyk, co-owner, on Sunday.

Klitchyk said the burglars have gotten away with cash every time. He said he’s heard of other businesses in the shopping center being burglarized as well.

The constant break-ins are frustrating on top of what they are already dealing with as a small business. Many of their products are from Ukraine or other parts of Eastern Europe as the supply chain has been disrupted by war.

They are also frustrated with the police response. They said when they reached out to APD they were told to file an online report but haven’t heard anything since.

"The first location we started at was in a bit of a questionable neighborhood and we never had issues before, and moving into this place was a bit safer, quieter and being next to a police station it just provided an extra sense of security," said Klitchyk. "We now understand there is unfortunately not that level of security that we expected."

FOX 7 is waiting to hear back from APD with any new information.