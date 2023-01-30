Victim pulled from car, hit in head with weapons during North Austin car jacking: APD

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects in North Austin.

Police said on Jan. 15, around 2:17 a.m., two suspects were involved in a carjacking inside the Lotus Village Apartments in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive.

The suspects pulled out guns during the carjacking. After pulling the victim from his vehicle at gunpoint, the suspects hit the victim in the head with their weapons. The suspects left the scene with the victim’s stolen vehicle, which was found abandoned at an Exxon gas station located at 9704 Giles Lane.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, had a thin to medium build, a short beard and bowl cut and had tattoos on both arms and chest.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, surgical mask, dark hoodie, and dark pants.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, had a thin to medium build and a bowl cut.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, surgical mask, dark hoodie, and dark pants

Anyone with any information about this case should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.