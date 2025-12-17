Deputies looking for suspect accused of exposing himself in Kyle store

article

The Brief A man is accused of exposing himself in a Kyle store The HCSO said the incident happened on Nov. 29 at the Family Dollar off Camino Real near Niederwald Strasse in Kyle If you know who the suspect is, you are asked to call the HCSO



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who exposed himself in a Kyle store.

What we know:

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 29, a man exposed his genitals to an employee at the Family Dollar off Camino Real near Niederwald Strasse in Kyle.

The suspect was described as a black man, around 25–35 years old, and had glasses, facial hair and possibly dreadlocks.

The suspect left the store in a blue Mazda 3 with a red and white sticker on the rear right side of the car.

If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Kopec at 512-393-2125 or Keith.Kopec@hayscountytx.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com