Deputies looking for suspect accused of exposing himself in Kyle store
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who exposed himself in a Kyle store.
What we know:
According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 29, a man exposed his genitals to an employee at the Family Dollar off Camino Real near Niederwald Strasse in Kyle.
The suspect was described as a black man, around 25–35 years old, and had glasses, facial hair and possibly dreadlocks.
The suspect left the store in a blue Mazda 3 with a red and white sticker on the rear right side of the car.
If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Kopec at 512-393-2125 or Keith.Kopec@hayscountytx.gov.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com
The Source: Information from the Hays County Sheriff's Office