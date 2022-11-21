Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin.

Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero lying on the ground with head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries on Nov. 15.

The preliminary investigation shows Vaquero and another man were involved in an altercation inside a vehicle. At some point during the altercation, Vaquero was thrown out of the vehicle, hitting the pavement.

The suspect vehicle, described as a Toyota, left the area.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 62nd homicide of 2022.