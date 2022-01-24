North Austin shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 critically injured

WATCH GOOD DAY AUSTIN LIVE BELOW:

A shooting in North Austin has left one person dead and one person critically injured. The shooting happened at just after 10:30 p.m. on January 23 in between two restaurants in the 7500 block of North I-35 Service Road, in the southbound direction, just near Highway 183.

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shoot stab hot shot call and when they arrived they found a person who had apparently been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were notified of another victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.



