North Austin shooting leaves 1 person injured

The Brief One person was injured in a shooting in North Austin APD said the incident happened near Payton Gin Road and Quake Creek Road



One person was injured in a shooting in North Austin on Friday.

What we know:

Austin police said on March 28, around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Payton Gin Road and Quake Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The westbound lanes of Payton Gin Road and Quake Creek Road were blocked off for hours as police investigated.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if there was a suspect arrested.