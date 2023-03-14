Police investigating suspicious death in North Austin

Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in North Austin on Tuesday.

Police said around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on Metric Blvd. for an apparent shooting and stabbing. Officers found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma.

While responding to this call, 911 operators got a call around 3:25 p.m. about an urgent welfare check.

When officers arrived at West Palmer Lane and North I-35, they found a man standing on the bridge. It was later found out the man may have been involved with the woman's death.

Right now, it is unclear how the woman was killed, or if this man found on the bridge is a suspect, police said.

Police are still investigating.