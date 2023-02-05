1 killed, 1 injured in North Austin: APD

Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in North Austin.

APD reported the call in the 9300 block of the southbound service road of N I-35 just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

During a briefing at the scene, APD said that the call came in around 5:20 p.m. where someone reported two people with injuries. Officers arrived to find two men with "obvious injuries," but APD did not specify what those injuries were.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The relationship between the two is also unconfirmed at this time.

APD says this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.