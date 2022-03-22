Texas tornado outbreak: 10 confirmed tornadoes rip through North Texas, 1 dead

At least 10 tornadoes ripped through North Texas Monday afternoon, leaving trails of destruction, dozens of injuries and at least one person dead.

The National Weather Service of Fort Worth spent Tuesday surveying the damage from Monday’s severe weather. They determined the following:

An EF-3 tornado hit Jacksboro in Jack County with max winds up to 150 mph.

An EF-2 tornado hit the Sherwood Shores community in Grayson County with wind speeds up to 130 mph.

An EF-1 tornado hit southwest of Bowie in Montague County with max winds up to 95 mph.

An EF-1 tornado hit east of Bowie in Montague County with max winds up 100 mph.

An EF-1 tornado touched down near Nocona in Montague County with winds up to 110 mph.

An EF-1 tornado hit Tarrant County in River Oaks with speeds up to 100 mph.

An EF-1 tornado touched down at Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County with winds speeds up to 95 mph.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Cooke County near Era and tracked through Gainesville with max speeds up to 105 mph.

An EF-0 tornado hit Carrollton in northern Dallas County with speeds up to 85 mph.

An EF-0 tornado hit Wise County near Decatur with winds up to 85 mph.

The NWS is still surveying damage and will likely confirm more tornadoes.

Over in Grayson County, officials confirm a 73-year-old woman was killed in Sherman in an EF-2 tornado. More than 100 buildings were damaged there, and at least 11 people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Jacksboro schools, homes heavily damaged by tornado

The Jacksboro community in Jack County spent much of the day cleaning up after a powerful EF-3 tornado destroyed several homes and heavily damaged the high school and elementary school.

The principals at both schools and parents waiting at pickup lines Monday helped rush students into protected hallways moments before the tornado struck.

Jacksboro Police Chief Scott Haynes got emotional when he thought about how close parents and students were to be seriously hurt or worse.

"You see the damage here. We're in the direct path, the major area where we received damaged. And it's just a miracle," he said fighting back tears.

Gov. Greg Abbott also visited Jacksboro and issued a state disaster declaration for 16 counties affected by the tornado outbreak.

A bunch of twisted metal is all that’s left of the playground belonging to the damaged elementary school.

Classes for Jacksboro ISD have been canceled for the rest of the week.

Behind the school, a neighborhood was gutted. Residents say it was lightning and thundering nonstop prior to the tornado. Twenty-seconds later, their lives were forever changed.

Russ Ray barely made it into the bathroom of his Jacksboro home Monday afternoon when the EF-3 tornado tore through his neighborhood.

"Didn’t even make it to the shower when everything just blew off. I felt all the insulation come down on me," he recalled. "I opened up my eyes, and we’re all covered in this yucky stuff. The roof is gone, and the rain hit."

The rain soaked all of Ray’s belongings inside.

Take a walk down the street just blocks from the damaged elementary school, and it’s clear his neighbors faced a similar fate.

"All of a sudden, the rain was going sideways. And I seen my hot tub blowing away, hopscotching across my yard," recalled Randy Jackson. "I said, ‘Mom, we better get in the hallways. This is gonna be a tough one.’"

Jackson's home is intact, but David Harmonson wasn't so lucky.

"The adrenaline was moving. We were just in survival mode yesterday. Today is when the reality sets in," he said.

That reality is finding a place to stay. His home was destroyed. Harmonson and his son spent the day moving out what little was left to salvage.

Down the street, 18-year-old Christian Mott was hard at work cleaning up his grandmother's house.

"They were terrified. They were inside when it hit," he said. "They ran into a pantry door and tried to hide into it. Thank God they were safe."

Mott’s grandparents emerged stunned to find their windows blown out. Some of their neighbor's stuff was inside their home. A flipped-over car barely missed the house.

"This was my aunt’s car. She was here at the time," Mott said. "She parked it. It picked it up and put it in the yard."

Clean-up in the devastated neighborhood has become a family affair. Relatives of all ages showed up to help loved ones and strangers pick up the pieces.

"They all showed up. I got these junior high school kids here helping out and some people I didn’t even know," Ray said.

People prefer to think of themselves as survivors rather than victims since they were able to walk away from a terrifying twister.

Dozens of electrical crews from across the state and beyond are helping restore power.

Jack County officials say four people had to be rescued from their homes and nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries. However, there were no deaths reported.

Bowie hit hard by two EF-1 tornadoes

At least four people had to be rescued from homes after two EF-1 tornadoes hit the town's east city and southeast side with winds up to 100 miles an hour.

The city manager said the hardest hit area was the east of the city limits. Several homes were destroyed and "flattened."

The town’s community center has been opened as an emergency shelter for those affected.

