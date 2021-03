The Round Rock Police Department says that all of northbound I-35 has been shut down at Old Settlers Boulevard due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

RRPD said at 4:19 p.m. that crews were en route to move the 18-wheeler and clean up the debris.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

RRPD warns that the cleanup effort could take an hour.