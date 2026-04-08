APD investigating homicide in Northeast Austin

The Brief APD investigating a homicide in NE Austin Police said the incident happened on April 8 at an apartment complex at 12435 Dessau Rd.



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin.

Police said this is Austin's 19th homicide.

What we know:

Police said on April 8, a 911 call came in reporting shots fired at an apartment complex at 12435 Dessau Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma to his body. They attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

Witnesses have been taken to APD headquarters to speak with detectives.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, police said.

This also appears to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 477-3588.