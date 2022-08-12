APD looking for man who stole shoes, cash from Northeast Austin Foot Locker

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole cash and shoes from a Northeast Austin Foot Locker in late July.

APD says the robbery happened just after 12:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Foot Locker in the Capital Plaza shopping center. The suspect displayed a handgun at the store's employees then ran off with an undisclosed amount of case and athletic shoes.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, 6'1 with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black wave cap, a black cloth mask, a black-and-gray windbreaker, white shirt, navy shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.