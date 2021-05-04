Norwegian Cruise Line to celebrate teachers with free cruise

It’s been a rough year for a lot of people.

A major cruise line just announced that it will be celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by giving away free cruises and school funding. The cruise line will award teachers based on nominations that demonstrate their passion and dedication.

The campaign will run from May 3rd to June 4th of this year, according to a press release from the cruise line. People can nominate certified or accredited teachers and the education professionals who receive the most votes will be awarded a seven-night cruise for two, which is set to sail in the summer of 2023.

RELATED: CDC says U.S. cruises could resume this summer with 95% of passengers fully vaccinated

"Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With 'Norwegian's Giving Joy,' we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they've helped shape so many of ours.

RELATED: Masks may soon become optional for students, staff at Manatee County schools

The top 100 teachers who receive the most votes through the nomination system will win a spot on the 2023 cruise. The teacher that receives the most votes will be awarded $25,000 for their school. The second-place prize will be $15,000 and third place will receive $10,000 for their school.

Teachers can be nominated at the Norwegian Cruise Line website.

Advertisement

Read updates at FOXNews.com.