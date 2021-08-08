Norwegian granted ability to allow 100% fully vaccinated cruises for passengers, crew

article

Norwegian Cruise Line will soon sail from Florida with 100% of guests and crew fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Norwegian announced on Sunday that it, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises were granted a preliminary injunction by a judge that allows the cruise brands to require documentation of proof of vaccination against COVID-19 prior to boarding.

Norwegian said the order will allow the company "to operate in the safest way possible with 100% vaccination of all guests and crew when sailing from Florida ports," according to a news release.

The company's first sailing from Florida is scheduled on Aug. 15 on the Norwegian Gem departing from Miami.

"...We want nothing more than to sail from Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and from the other fabulous Florida ports and we welcome today’s ruling that allows us to sail with 100% fully vaccinated guests and crew which we believe is the safest and most prudent way to resume cruise operations amid this global pandemic," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

"The public health environment continues to evolve around the globe and our robust science-backed health and safety protocols, with vaccines at its cornerstone, allow us to provide what we believe is the safest vacation experience for people who long to get back to their everyday lives and explore the world once again," he said.