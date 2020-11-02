NY police investigate after razor blade found in child's Halloween candy

article

Police in upstate New York are investigating after they said a razor blade was found in a piece of Halloween candy.

The mayor of the Village of Coxsackie said a child received the candy bar while trick-or-treating Saturday night.

The child's parent found the razor blade embedded in a Mounds bar, WRGB reports.

Investigators say the child and parent had gone trick-or-treating to about 60 houses in the area.

The child was not injured, police said.

"Please check all candy thoroughly," Mayor Mark Evans wrote on Facebook. "If any tampered candy is found, please contact our police department immediately."

FOX News contributed to this report.