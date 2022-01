NYC fire: Bronx apartment fire leaves at least 19 dead, including 9 children

At least 19 people are dead, including nine children in a Bronx apartment fire Sunday in a building at 333 East 181st Street in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in the hospital, Ringel said.

Officials say the five-alarm NYC fire began inside a duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 19-story apartment building just before 11 a.m.

According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, smoke from the fire ran the entire height of the building, and responding firefighters found victims in stairwells on every floor of the building. Most of the victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation.

Nigro reported that 32 people were taken to hospitals in life-threatening conditions as a result of the fire, but the ultimate death toll could be the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in 1990 that killed 87 people.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Nigro said that the door of the apartment where the fire started had been left open, allowing the fire and smoke to spread through the building.

Injuries from the fire include 32 people with life-threatening injuries, 9 people in serious condition, and 22 people with non-life-threatening injuries.

One victim described a horrifying scene inside the building, with children screaming for help. The woman told FOX 5 News that she had to step over the bodies of a person and dog going down a smoke-filled staircase to escape the building.

Roughly 200 firefighters responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it was not believed to be suspicious in nature.

A source in the Department of Buildings told FOX 5 that there didn't appear to be any major violations in the past at the building, just a few elevator violations and some safety issues with an exterior renovation project several years ago that were resolved.

The 120-unit is one of multiple buildings in the Twin Parks Northwest complex and was built in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing throughout the Bronx.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: "I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today."

The Red Cross arrived at the building to help the victims and support rescue crews. Crews were seen wheeling cases of water to the scene.

Sunday's fire was the deadliest fire at a U.S apartment building since 2017 when 13 people died in another Bronx apartment building, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

That fire was blamed on a preschooler playing with a stove.

Last week, 12 people, including eight children, died following a fire inside a rowhome in Philadelphia. Investigators said that while the home was equipped with smoke detectors, none of them were operational.

With the Associated Press.