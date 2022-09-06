NYC public schools snow days are eliminated

Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past according to the schools chancellor.

Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning.

On "Snow days" or days when school buildings are closed due to an emergency, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning.

The first day of classes for New York City Public Schools is Sept. 8, 2022. The first days that schools are scheduled to be closed are Sept. 26-27 for the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

By state law, students must attend class 180 out of 365 days. By switching to remote learning on bad weather days, it makes it easier for schools to meet the mandate.