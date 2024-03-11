Oakland Taco Bell locations close dining rooms due to safety concerns

Taco Bell locations in Oakland have ceased indoor dining indefinitely, switching to drive-through service only.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, signs posted in the windows of Taco Bell restaurants in Oakland, including the location at West Grand and Telegraph avenues, notified customers of the dining room closure.

The decision to halt dine-in operations reportedly stems from repeated robberies at some of the locations and safety concerns.

In a statement to KTVU, a spokesperson for Taco Bell indicated that the franchise owner and operator chose to shutter the dining rooms.

"Providing a safe environment for team members and customers is the priority at Taco Bell restaurants," the statement read. "The franchise owner and operator has informed us that they are consistently evaluating and working to ensure a safe environment by implementing procedures, such as closing dining rooms, and hiring security guards, and they have taken extra measures to meet with local law enforcement".