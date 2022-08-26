OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist

SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.

The chase lasted about a half hour, with the motorcyclist traveling across parts of Anaheim before getting arrested in Garden Grove.

The motorcycle driven by the suspect is believed to be stolen. Officials did not say where it may have been stolen from.

Over the course of the county-wide chase, the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Anaheim Police Department stepped in at one point to help Garden Grove PD with the chase.