Off-duty Georgetown firefighter killed in crash identified

article

The Brief An off-duty Georgetown firefighter was killed in a crash on April 11 Georgetown FD said they are mourning the loss of Kurt Lentz A special donation fund has been set up to help the family



The off-duty Georgetown firefighter killed in a crash has been identified.

The Georgetown Fire Department said they are mourning the loss of 33-year-old Kurt Lentz.

RELATED: Off-duty Georgetown firefighter killed in crash

"Kurt was and remains a symbol of strength within our Fire Department and community. As a close-knit fire family, we are struggling through this loss. During the coming days and weeks, we are focusing our hearts, prayers, and support to Kurt’s wife, son, and family. We are asking you to honor the family’s privacy during this challenging time," Georgetown FD said. "Kurt was proud to serve the City of Georgetown, and we are equally proud to honor his life and service."

Lentz previously worked as a firefighter for Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 7 and joined the Georgetown Fire Department in August 2019.

The backstory:

The City of Georgetown said on April 11, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Hwy 29 west of Wolf Ranch Parkway involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. According to the city, he was an off-duty Georgetown firefighter.

The other driver involved refused transport to a local hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

What you can do:

All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service for Lentz. Flowers may be sent to the service as well.

The service will be held on Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m., at Celebration Church in Georgetown, 601 Westinghouse Road.

The Georgetown Association of Professional Firefighters (GAPFF) has started a special donation fund to assist the family. All funds will go directly to the family.

To donate, click here.