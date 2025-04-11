Off-duty Georgetown firefighter killed in crash
GEORGETOWN, Texas - An off-duty Georgetown firefighter died after a crash on Friday.
What we know:
The City of Georgetown said on April 11, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Hwy 29 west of Wolf Ranch Parkway involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. According to the city, he was an off-duty Georgetown firefighter.
The other driver involved refused transport to a local hospital.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
The identity of the firefighter has not been released at this time.
What they're saying:
"We extend our prayer to the family, and we appreciate the loving support we have received from all the neighboring agencies," said Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan.
The Source: Information from the City of Georgetown