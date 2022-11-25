Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting near Cracker Barrel in Round Rock

article

Law enforcement officials are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Round Rock.

Officials say the incident ended near a Cracker Barrel located at 2350 North I-35.

Officials say that the incident began as a pursuit involving Texas DPS and a gray vehicle that was reported stolen.

As the gray vehicle was approaching the intersection of I-35 and Old Settler's Boulevard it crashed into the back of a black vehicle. The gray vehicle went off the road and went into a ditch between Old Settler's Blvd and the Cracker Barrel.

The driver then reportedly got out of the gray vehicle and pointed what's believed to be a weapon at law enforcement.

Law enforcement shot the driver and the driver died.

The driver has not been identified but officials say the driver was a woman.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.