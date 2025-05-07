Routine traffic stop ends in officer-involved shooting in North Austin

The Brief Austin police investigating officer-involved shooting 2 officers shot a man after a routine traffic stop



The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Braker Lane and I-35

The backstory:

APD says the incident began as a routine traffic stop overnight in North Austin.

Three people were in the car: an adult woman, an adult male and a child in the back seat.

Police say the male passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle and during a pat down the man tried to run away.

The man, according to police, ran towards officers and reached for a weapon.

Two officers opened fire on the man.

The man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. The woman and the child were not hurt.

What's next:

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

When an officer-involved shooting occurs, APD conducts two concurrent investigations: a criminal investigation by the Special Investigations Unit and an administrative review.

As part of that protocol, body camera footage will be released at a later date.

APD Chief Lisa Davis says as they get more information on this incident the police department will release more information.

Why you should care:

As this is an active investigation, part of Braker Lane is closed off so you can expect to see some traffic delays in your morning commute.

Street closures include: 800 block E. Braker Ln from N IH 35 SVRD NB to Bluff Bend Dr.