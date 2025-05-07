Routine traffic stop ends in officer-involved shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Braker Lane and I-35
The backstory:
APD says the incident began as a routine traffic stop overnight in North Austin.
Three people were in the car: an adult woman, an adult male and a child in the back seat.
Police say the male passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle and during a pat down the man tried to run away.
The man, according to police, ran towards officers and reached for a weapon.
Two officers opened fire on the man.
The man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. The woman and the child were not hurt.
What's next:
The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
When an officer-involved shooting occurs, APD conducts two concurrent investigations: a criminal investigation by the Special Investigations Unit and an administrative review.
As part of that protocol, body camera footage will be released at a later date.
APD Chief Lisa Davis says as they get more information on this incident the police department will release more information.
Why you should care:
As this is an active investigation, part of Braker Lane is closed off so you can expect to see some traffic delays in your morning commute.
Street closures include: 800 block E. Braker Ln from N IH 35 SVRD NB to Bluff Bend Dr.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.