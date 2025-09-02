Officer-involved shooting in South Austin; APD provides update

The Brief APD providing update on August 28 officer-involved shooting 1 person died and a bystander was injured Shooting happened in South Austin at a Thundercloud Subs



The Austin Police Department provides an update on an officer-involved shooting on August 28 in South Austin.

What's next:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis is expected to hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. to brief the public and the media about the latest details in the shooting investgation.

The news conference will be held at Austin Police Department Headquarters.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded at Thundercloud Subs along Slaughter Lane and Manchaca Road, leaving the suspect dead and another bystander with a gunshot wound.

Officers had identified a man who was wanted for multiple burglaries and a home invasion with a gun. When approached, the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband but was tackled by a bystander.

The suspect was shot, then finally shot and killed by police.

The moments after the shooting caught on neighboring camera footage from Accent Trophies and Awards. Around 5:26 p.m. the owner headed out the door to see what the commotion was, unknowing that he was just inches away from potentially losing his life.

A bullet had passed through the wall of his business from Thundercloud Subs, hitting off a metal bar on his desk, narrowly deflecting the bullet from where he was sitting in his chair just inches away. Back in Thundercloud Subs, the bystander who had tackled the suspect was shot in the shoulder, but APD says they are expected to be okay.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.