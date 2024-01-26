Hawk stuck in bush rescued by officer in Leander

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Leander Police Department)

You've seen cats stuck in trees, and dogs stuck in storm drains, but you probably haven't seen this: a hawk stuck in a bush.

On Wednesday, Leander Animal Services was called to a home where they found a hawk upside down, entwined in the limbs of a shrub.

Officer Aguirre worked hard to release the young Cooper's hawk, named Flynn.

Once she got him out, he was able to hop around, but he wouldn't fly, so she took him to a wildlife rehabilitator, where he's now recovering from the ordeal.