Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill

A Sansom Park PD officer was shot during an active shooter training in Forest Hill Saturday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but the Forest Hill Police Department was doing a training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School with Sansom Park PD and other local officers.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said the accidental shooting happened just after 2 p.m., and it was a Sansom Park PD officer who was injured.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to JPS Hospital, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

The training was with a third party training provider for a school based training, according to Spencer.

Spencer said the officer was shot with a live round, but live rounds were not planned to be part of the exercise.

The Texas Rangers are investigating what led up to the shooting.

There is no active threat to the public.