Officials asking for help identifying theft suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a theft earlier this month.
The sheriff's office said on August 7, a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck stole a trailer from a business on FM 2001 in Buda.
The truck did not have a license plate at the time of the theft, but it had metal running boards, a bed cover, a drop hitch, after-market wheels and rims, and it appeared to be lifted.
The Chevrolet emblem at the front of the truck is silver, while the one at the back is black.
If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Travis Terreo at 512-393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-47281.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.