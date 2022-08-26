Expand / Collapse search

Officials asking for help identifying theft suspects in Buda

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Buda
FOX 7 Austin

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a theft earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said on August 7, a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck stole a trailer from a business on FM 2001 in Buda

The truck did not have a license plate at the time of the theft, but it had metal running boards, a bed cover, a drop hitch, after-market wheels and rims, and it appeared to be lifted.

The Chevrolet emblem at the front of the truck is silver, while the one at the back is black.

Image 1 of 3

 

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Travis Terreo at 512-393-7896  or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-47281. 

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.