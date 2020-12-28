Officials brace for possible surge in COVID-19 cases due to holidays

Health officials are bracing for the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The concerns come after officials saw a spike in travel over Christmas and they're worried if people will be celebrating the new year safely.

Officials say it'll be next week before any evidence of a surge from Christmas gatherings and an analysis from the University of Texas suggests Austin's ICU beds could be full by January 7th.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport saw several of its busiest days since the pandemic began over the last week or so and the sheer volume of people traveling has officials concerned about the cases increasing in Austin.

As for ringing in 2021, the city is hosting a virtual Austin's New Year with a star-studded lineup of local musicians. Several venues across the city are also doing seated, socially distanced events, mostly outdoors.

One annual event, the polar plunge at Barton Springs Pool on New Year's Day has been canceled and the pool will be closed.

