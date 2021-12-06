Expand / Collapse search

Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Olivia Rodrigo attends the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock and GIRLS5EVA at City Market Social House on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. The singer is bringing her Sour Tour to Austin with special guest Holly Humberstone on Friday, May 13, 2022.

You must register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Tuesday, December 7 at 11:59 AM to access the ticket link on Friday, December 10. After you’ve registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next.  Tickets will be limited to 4 per order and will not be available to purchase outside the program.

Rodrigo was recently in Austin. In October, she performed songs from her album "Sour" at an Austin City Limits set.

