2 people arrested for stealing around $1K in merchandise in Northwest Austin

The Brief Two people arrested for theft APD said they found about $1K in stolen merchandise from Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and Ross Department Stores



Two people were arrested for theft after stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from several department stores in Northwest Austin.

Police said on Nov. 22, around 3:15 p.m., in The Shops at Arbor Walk, Marshall's loss prevention reported there were two suspects removing anti-theft security devices and concealing stolen items, sneakers and wallets, in their clothing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

APD officers assisted with the arrest of the two suspects after they left the store with the stolen merchandise on their bodies. In total, the suspects had $312.61 in stolen merchandise.

Tools used to remove the anti-theft devices were also found.

When officers searched their car, they found three shopping bags filled with stolen merchandise, shoes, and wallets with tags on them. The stolen items were from Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and Ross Department Stores.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dailena Rodriguez Herrera, 27

Omar Cuellar Sanchez, 43, and Dailena Rodriguez Herrera, 27, were arrested for theft.

Marshall’s reported the additional merchandise recovered from their vehicle was valued at $548.79. The total of all the items found inside the car was valued at around $1,000.

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.